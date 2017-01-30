Dale Earnhardt Jr.: "America is creat...

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: "America is created by immigrants"

Trump's executive orders suspending immigration from seven majority Muslim countries is not playing well to a broader audience with different values, despite likely support from a NASCAR fan base that traditionally skews conservative. "thank you for speaking up, I know a lot of folks in the country look up to you," @GelarBudidarma, who is from Bandung, Indonesia, tweeted back, It is not the salvo to end salvos, but Earnhardt's voice definitely matters, He has been voted NASCAR's most popular driver 14 years in a row, despite missing half of last season with concussion-related symptoms.

