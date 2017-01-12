Colorado Rockies: Is This Team Built ...

Colorado Rockies: Is This Team Built to Win in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Rox Pile

We have talked for weeks now about the Colorado Rockies making a push for the 2017 postseason. The lineup is certainly capable and the rotation shows promise a but will it really happen? Specifically, is this team built to win now? MLB.com's Thomas Harding had an interesting article recently about how the Rockies are holding on to their prospects and waiting to see if they could potentially be used as bargaining chips at the trade deadline on July 31. It's an interesting theory and one that, as Harding points out, could work well or back the Rockies into a bargaining hole if the season goes south early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rox Pile.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) 18 hr LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC