Colorado Rockies: Is This Team Built to Win in 2017?

We have talked for weeks now about the Colorado Rockies making a push for the 2017 postseason. The lineup is certainly capable and the rotation shows promise a but will it really happen? Specifically, is this team built to win now? MLB.com's Thomas Harding had an interesting article recently about how the Rockies are holding on to their prospects and waiting to see if they could potentially be used as bargaining chips at the trade deadline on July 31. It's an interesting theory and one that, as Harding points out, could work well or back the Rockies into a bargaining hole if the season goes south early.

