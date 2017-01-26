Cody Bellinger, Willie Calhoun, Alex Verdugo among Dodgers non-roster invitees to spring training

The Dodgers on Thursday announced 21 non-roster invitees to big league camp in spring training in Arizona, a list that includes top prospects Willie Calhoun and Alex Verdugo getting their first extended taste of major league camp. Calhoun, Verdugo and Cody Bellinger are the Dodgers' three top position player prospects, and all played together in 2016 with Double-A Tulsa, and all three finished up the season playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

