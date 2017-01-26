Cody Bellinger tops Dodgers contingen...

Cody Bellinger tops Dodgers contingent in MLB.com, ESPN top 100 prospect lists

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

We have seen various Dodgers top prospect lists from national outlets this winter, and now the MLB-wide rankings are starting to trickle out, giving us a glimpse of how several Dodgers prospects stack up relative to peers from other teams. Keith Law at ESPN revealed his top 100 prospects over the last week , culminating in the top 20 prospects on Friday, and four Dodgers made the list, all in the top 46. Cody Bellinger was ranked sixth overall by Law, followed by outfielder Alex Verdugo at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC