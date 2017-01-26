Cody Bellinger tops Dodgers contingent in MLB.com, ESPN top 100 prospect lists
We have seen various Dodgers top prospect lists from national outlets this winter, and now the MLB-wide rankings are starting to trickle out, giving us a glimpse of how several Dodgers prospects stack up relative to peers from other teams. Keith Law at ESPN revealed his top 100 prospects over the last week , culminating in the top 20 prospects on Friday, and four Dodgers made the list, all in the top 46. Cody Bellinger was ranked sixth overall by Law, followed by outfielder Alex Verdugo at No.
