Cody Bellinger tops Baseball America top 10 Dodgers prospect list for 2017
Bellinger, 21, hit .271/.365/.507 with 26 home runs in 117 games in 2016, all but three games with Double-A Tulsa. He finished up the season with three games with Triple-A Oklahoma City then continued with OKC during the Pacific Coast League playoffs.
