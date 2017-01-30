Cleveland Indians acquire RHP Carlos ...

Cleveland Indians acquire RHP Carlos Frias from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash

21 hrs ago

The Indians have added another pitcher to their 2017 inventory by acquiring right-hander Carlos Frias from the Dodgers for cash. To make room for Frias, recently-acquired Richie Shaffer was designate for assignment.

