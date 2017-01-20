Cincinnati Reds Rumors - the market heats up for Brandon Phillips and Raisel Iglesias
When the Los Angeles Angels traded for Danny Espinosa, suddenly Cincinnati Reds' second baseman Brandon Phillips looked like a better option for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels gave up two young pitchers that many thought were in their future plans.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
