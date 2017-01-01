Cincinnati Reds History: Remembering ...

Cincinnati Reds History: Remembering Bumpus Jones

Bumpus Jones pitched eight games in the Majors in 1892 and 1893, splitting his time with the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Giants. While he got hammered in seven of those outings, his first Major League appearance was truly memorable.

