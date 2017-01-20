C Nick Hundley, Giants agree to $2 million, 1-year contract

In this April 17, 2015, file photo, Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley signals to starting pitcher Christian Friedrich during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with Hundley to serve as Buster Posey's backup catcher.

