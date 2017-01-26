Brandon Morrow agrees to minor league deal with Dodgers

Right-hander Brandon Morrow has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to big league spring training. The 32-year-old was 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 18 relief appearances for San Diego last year, when he dealt with shoulder issues and also pitched 20 games for the Arizona League Padres, Class A Lake Elsinore, Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.

