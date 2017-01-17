Authorites: 2 LA Dodgers security guards stole balls, shirts
Prosecutors say two security guards at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium have been arrested and are accused of stealing equipment, baseballs and jerseys from the major league team to sell online.
