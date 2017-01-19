Arizona Diamondbacks add veteran Greg...

Arizona Diamondbacks add veteran Gregor Blanco on minor-league deal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona Diamondbacks add veteran Gregor Blanco on minor-league deal The Diamondbacks added veteran outfielder Gregor Blanco on a minor league deal this week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jEQKCN Sep 19, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Gregor Blanco during against the Los Angeles Dodgers a MLB game at Dodger Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC