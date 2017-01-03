Alex Wood 2017 salary arbitration pre...

Alex Wood 2017 salary arbitration preview

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: True Blue LA

One of the more intriguing Dodgers eligible for salary arbitration this winter is Alex Wood, who in many ways is the forgotten man of the pitching staff. Wood pitched for the Dodgers in the NLCS in 2016, but that was in relief after coming back in September following arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow that wiped out two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... 9 hr LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC