Alex Wood 2017 salary arbitration preview
One of the more intriguing Dodgers eligible for salary arbitration this winter is Alex Wood, who in many ways is the forgotten man of the pitching staff. Wood pitched for the Dodgers in the NLCS in 2016, but that was in relief after coming back in September following arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow that wiped out two months.
