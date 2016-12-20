A few Dodgers milestones in play for ...

A few Dodgers milestones in play for 2017

With the new year upon us, here is a look at some potential milestones within reach for the Dodgers in 2017. As a team, the Dodgers will try for their fifth straight postseason appearance, unprecedented in franchise history, just as three and four straight playoff trips were.

