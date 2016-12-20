What the heck are the A's doing?

What the heck are the A's doing?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFBay

By the time New Year's Day has rolled around, the Oakland A's usually have made a number of roster moves. This year, though, they've made exactly one that will likely show up on opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dagger23 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC