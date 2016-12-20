Verdugo hopes to be on fast track to Majors

The Major League debuts of 21-year-old Corey Seager in 2015 and 19-year-old Julio Urias last season signal to Dodgers prospects that fast-track paths exist, if they're good enough. Earlier this month, the Dodgers brought in 10 of their best prospects for informal workouts, and to help teach youth clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.