Verdugo hopes to be on fast track to Majors
The Major League debuts of 21-year-old Corey Seager in 2015 and 19-year-old Julio Urias last season signal to Dodgers prospects that fast-track paths exist, if they're good enough. Earlier this month, the Dodgers brought in 10 of their best prospects for informal workouts, and to help teach youth clinics.
