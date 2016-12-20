Verdugo hopes to be on fast track to ...

Verdugo hopes to be on fast track to Majors

The Major League debuts of 21-year-old Corey Seager in 2015 and 19-year-old Julio Urias last season signal to Dodgers prospects that fast-track paths exist, if they're good enough. Earlier this month, the Dodgers brought in 10 of their best prospects for informal workouts, and to help teach youth clinics.

