Twins to add Jeff Pickler to coaching staff

As baseball coach at Cyprus College for 32 years, Scott Pickler is naturally gratified to have helped send 18 players to the major leagues. But when his own son, whose eight-season pro career peaked at Triple-A a decade ago, was hired earlier this month to wear a major league uniform? Jeff Pickler, a former SEC Player of the Year and professional scout who has spent the past two seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers' front office, has been hired for Twins manager Paul Molitor's coaching staff for 2017, multiple sources with knowledge of the hire confirmed Tuesday.

