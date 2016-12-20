Report: Cardinals join Dodgers in pur...

Report: Cardinals join Dodgers in pursuit of Brian Dozier

The Dodgers have made no secret about its interest in Twins second baseman Brian Dozier . The new wrinkle, though, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN , is that the Cardinals are "very much in it" as well.

Chicago, IL

