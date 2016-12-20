Remembering the Dodgers who didn't play

Remembering the Dodgers who didn't play

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: True Blue LA

From how the player found out - a late-night phone call, a surprise in front of the minor league team, or a meeting in the manager's office - to their sometimes scrambled travel plans to a major league city, to how many friends and/or family were able to join them, if possible. A player walking into a clubhouse as a major leaguer for the first time, getting handshakes and approving nods from his new teammates, is up there for me along with catchers and home plate umpires taking extra long - brushing the plate, visiting the mound - when the other gets hit or hurt; and with managers wearing cleats in the dugout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dagger23 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC