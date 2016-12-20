OKC Dodgers coaching staff to return in 2017
OKC Dodgers manager Bill Haselman will return for his second season with the team. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman OKC and the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday afternoon the return of manager Bill Haselman , pitching coach Matt Herges , hitting coach Shawn Wooten and coach Luis Matos for a second consecutive season.
