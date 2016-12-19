MLB trade rumors: Are the Reds running out of places to trade Brandon Phillips?
Since last Winter, it has not been a secret that Reds ' second baseman Brandon Phillips would be the next veteran in line to be unloaded via trade. Even with his 10/5 rights, which allow for a veteran of 10 years who has spent 5 consecutive years with the same team to veto any trade, the Reds weren't shy about their attempts to move their star second baseman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dagger23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC