MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Dodgers could trade away starting pitchers for other needs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy winter -- albeit mostly through free-agent retention. Already, the Dodgers have signed left-handed starter Rich Hill , third baseman Justin Turner , and closer Kenley Jansen to new contracts, with each deal occurring after the trio hit the open market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dagger23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC