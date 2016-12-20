MLB Hot Stove: Rockies in on Greg Hol...

MLB Hot Stove: Rockies in on Greg Holland after his market goes quiet

Read more: CBS Sports

One of the more high-risk, high-reward free agents this offseason is former Royals All-Star closer Greg Holland , who didn't pitch at all in 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Early in December -- back before the Winter Meetings frenzy -- some of the larger-market teams like the Cubs , Dodgers , Red Sox and Nationals were said to be among the many in pursuit of Holland.

