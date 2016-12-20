Los Angeles Dodgers Rumors: Return of Joe Blanton Still Possible?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already brought closer Kenley Jansen back on a five-year, $80 million deal. However, Joe Blanton, another important and far less expensive piece of last year's bullpen, remains on the free agent market.
