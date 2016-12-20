Lining Up the Dodgers
Andrew Toles is a better match for the leadoff role and more than one of my colleagues expects Dave Roberts to go that route. But I don't buy the notion that Andre Ethier will see much action in right field going forward, and he shouldn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baseball Musings.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dagger23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC