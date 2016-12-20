Justin Turner, Dodgers finalize $64M, 4-year contract
Turner gets a $4 million signing bonus, payable Dec. 31, under the agreement completed Friday, and salaries of $12 million next year, $11 million in 2018, $18 million in 2019 and $19 million in 2020. Los Angeles also has a pending $80 million, five-year agreement with closer Kenley Jansen.
