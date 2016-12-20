Inciarte, Herrera deals frame a poten...

Inciarte, Herrera deals frame a potential Joc Pederson contract extension

Friday Read more: True Blue LA

The Braves signed center fielder Ender Inciarte to a five-year contract extension on Friday morning, and this could potentially be relevant to the Dodgers in a way more than just being able to marvel at the previous front office regime of the Diamondbacks, who dealt Inciarte to Atlanta last winter as part of one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory . Inciarte's deal, worth a reported $30.5 million , is the second contract extension signed by an NL East center fielder in the last week or so, along with Odubel Herrera and the Phillies, who signed a $30.5 million contract on Dec. 15 .

