Health, 2nd base are Dodgers' 2017 question marks

So in contrast to a year ago, when Zack Greinke walked, the Dodgers this offseason have already retained top free agents Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner and Rich Hill to keep intact the club that won its fourth consecutive National League West title. Combined, the three cost the Dodgers $192 million, less than Arizona paid to lure Greinke alone.

