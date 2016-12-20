Golden year: Making 10 MLB resolutions

Golden year: Making 10 MLB resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

We enter each January as agents of change, armed with our New Year's resolutions and ready to make a difference in ourselves or the world around us. Usually, though, we evolve into, simply, agents -- negotiating, haggling, sometimes settling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dagger23 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,034

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC