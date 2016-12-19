Giants sign Jimmy Rollins
For those of you who woke up this morning still fretting about the disastrous implications of a seemingly eternal Ehire Adrianza backup shortstopency, the Giants made a move for you: It's a minor league deal, so don't pencil him in for that spot on the roster just yet. It's entirely possible he shows up to Spring Training, shows he has nothing left, and gets released.
