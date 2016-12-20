Dodgers announce 2017 minor league coaching staffs

The Dodgers on Wednesday announced their minor league coaching staffs for 2017, with no changes to the staffs in the top three affiliates, but new managers in Class-A Great Lakes and Rookie level Ogden. Even with the changes, it isn't much relative to 2016 when the Dodgers shuffled their staffs and had a new manager at all six domestic levels, including three managers new to the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.