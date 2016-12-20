Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 17, Trevor Oaks
A handful of unsung pitchers climbed three levels of minor league ball this season, and Trevor Oaks came just shy of replicating the progress of the now well known Brock Stewart. Oaks hinted at his future workhorse potential in pitching 151 innings in 2016 between the California, Texas, and Pacific Coast leagues.
