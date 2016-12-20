Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 16, Mitchell Hansen
After a lackluster professional debut in 2015, Mitchell Hansen repolished his prospect star with a solid repeat engagement with rookie-level Ogden last season. Hansen both cut down his strikeouts while also tapping into his power potential.
