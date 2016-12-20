Chicago Cubs: Who is the biggest thre...

Chicago Cubs: Who is the biggest threat to the Cubs in 2017?

Wednesday Dec 21

The Chicago Cubs go into 2017 as the defending World Series Champions for the first time in over 100 years. Who is the biggest threat to knock the Cubs off in 2017? The Chicago Cubs tore through the National League last year, winning 103 games, and knocking off the Giants and Dodgers, en route to their first pennant in 71 years.

