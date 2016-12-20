Chicago Cubs: Who is the biggest threat to the Cubs in 2017?
The Chicago Cubs go into 2017 as the defending World Series Champions for the first time in over 100 years. Who is the biggest threat to knock the Cubs off in 2017? The Chicago Cubs tore through the National League last year, winning 103 games, and knocking off the Giants and Dodgers, en route to their first pennant in 71 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dagger23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC