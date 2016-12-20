Career years, comebacks highlight Dod...

Career years, comebacks highlight Dodgers' clutch '16

The Dodgers won the National League West an unprecedented fourth consecutive season, but for an even bigger reason, 2016 was an unforgettable year. From the first game until the last, it was the final season of legendary announcer Vin Scully, who has been broadcasting Dodgers games since Harry Truman was president.

