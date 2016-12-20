Career years, comebacks highlight Dodgers' clutch '16
The Dodgers won the National League West an unprecedented fourth consecutive season, but for an even bigger reason, 2016 was an unforgettable year. From the first game until the last, it was the final season of legendary announcer Vin Scully, who has been broadcasting Dodgers games since Harry Truman was president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dagger23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC