After 2 Years There Should Be No Surprises
Since the Dodgers have a deep farm and the willingness to run payroll up, they are seen as a fit for an annoying amount of really good players in the eyes of analysts. From former MVPs to past Cy Young winners the Dodgers hat is always said to be in the ring.
Read more at True Blue LA.
