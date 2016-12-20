2016 Dodgers review: Shawn Zarraga

Shawn Zarraga has yet to play in a major league game but has every right to call himself a major leaguer thanks to his 2016 stint with the Dodgers. Zarraga, who was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers big league camp for a second straight season, went back and forth between the Dodgers' two minor league teams in Oklahoma, with five different stints in Triple-A Oklahoma City and four trips to Double-A Tulsa.

