2016 Dodgers review: Rob Segedin
After seven years in the minor leagues, Rob Segedin made his major league debut in 2016 and contributed to the Dodgers in the second half. Segedin was acquired from the Yankees on Jan. 15 in exchange for pitcher Tyler Olson and infielder Ronald Torreyes, both of whom had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers.
