2016 Dodgers review: Julio Urias

Julio Urias entered the season with unreal expectations at a ridiculously young age, and managed to live up to them with the Dodgers in 2016. A minuscule 1.10 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City and a scoreless streak of 27 innings, including a six-inning start against New Orleans on May 4 with no hits allowed, earned Urias a call The Show in May. Urias made his major league debut on May 27 in New York against the Mets, at 19 years, 289 days the youngest Dodgers pitcher to start a game in 53 years , since Dick Calmus in 1963.

