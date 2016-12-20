2016 Dodgers review: Carl Crawford

2016 Dodgers review: Carl Crawford

Tuesday Dec 20

Crawford made the Dodgers' opening day roster, started all three games in the opening series in San Diego an was 3-for-10 with a double. Crawford missed 15 games on the disabled list in April with lower back soreness, his fifth trip to the DL in under four years with the Dodgers.

Chicago, IL

