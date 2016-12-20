2016 Dodgers review: Alex Wood

2016 Dodgers review: Alex Wood

A look back at the 2016 season of Alex Wood, who is in many ways the forgotten man on the Dodgers pitching staff. Wood had four quality starts in a five-start stretch, and from April 29 to May 30 he struck out 50 with only eight walks with a 2.48 ERA in six starts.

Chicago, IL

