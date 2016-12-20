2016 Dodgers review: Adam Liberatore

2016 Dodgers review: Adam Liberatore

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: True Blue LA

Left-hander Adam Liberatore was a key member of the Dodgers bullpen in 2016 before injuries and a second-half fade slowed his season. Liberatore allowed two runs on May 18, but that was the only time in his first 42 appearances of the season that he allowed runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dagger23 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC