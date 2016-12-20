2016 Dodgers review: Adam Liberatore
Left-hander Adam Liberatore was a key member of the Dodgers bullpen in 2016 before injuries and a second-half fade slowed his season. Liberatore allowed two runs on May 18, but that was the only time in his first 42 appearances of the season that he allowed runs.
