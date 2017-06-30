Yunel Escobar ejected in 6th inning
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar was ejected in the sixth inning against Minnesota for arguing with home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Escobar was angered on the first pitch of his at-bat against Ervin Santana when Eddings ruled that he went around on a checked swing.
