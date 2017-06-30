Twins 5, Angels 4: Smallest of Balls
On this independence day clash, the Twins proved definitively that Minnesota is better at America-ing than Los Angeles. They did so with stellar defense, a flurry of stolen bases, a great day by Byron Buxton and maybe most importantly, Kyle Gibson not giving up all of the runs immediately.
