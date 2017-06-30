Series Preview: Mariners @ Angels
Despite the Angels AND Mariners both hovering around .500 all season, they are both still technically in the wild card mix. Either or both of these teams could make some competitive moves over the next few weeks, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, this series kicks off on the day Mike Trout will take live batting practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|Sat
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC