Robinson Cano, James Paxton propel Ma...

Robinson Cano, James Paxton propel Mariners past Angels, 5-3

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 Angels he faced in the Seattle Mariners' 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Paxton continued his career-long dominance of the Angels, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li... Sat CAPTAIN AMERICA 1
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC