Robinson Cano, James Paxton propel Mariners past Angels, 5-3

Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 Angels he faced in the Seattle Mariners' 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. Paxton continued his career-long dominance of the Angels, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain.

