MLB Notes: Angels' Mike Trout out of All-Star Game as injury recovery continues

Phillies vs. Pirates 7:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App The Phillies return home for the holiday week after going 4-5 on a road trip to Arizona, Seattle and New York. They're home for the final seven games of the first half to host the Pirates for four and Padres for three before the All-Star break.

