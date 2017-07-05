Los Angeles Angels Matt Shoemaker tak...

Los Angeles Angels Matt Shoemaker takes a big step in rehab.

With all the hype around Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout and his progress he is making toward returning, pitcher Matt Shoemaker 's rehab has been lost in the shuffle. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker took a major step in returning to Anaheim Tuesday night as he pitched three strong innings for the Angels Single-A Affiliate, the Inland Empire 66'ers.

