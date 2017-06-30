Leading Off: Trout readies for rehab stint, Matz vs Stras
Angels star Mike Trout will have a private workout, then go for a full workout with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday. If the two-time AL MVP looks strong, he will begin playing rehab games with Inland Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hollywood actor michael moore is a left wing li...
|Sat
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC