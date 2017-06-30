Kepler goes 4 for 4 in Twins' 9-5 win over Angels
Max Kepler tied a career high with four hits, including a home run, Adalberto Mejia earned his third straight win and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Monday night. Joe Mauer also homered and Miguel Sano had three hits for Minnesota, which won for just the third time in nine games.
